The race for the NFC East title is heating up as we approach the final week of the regular season schedule. The Cowboys, Giants, and Washington Football team all have a shot at the division title. See below for the NFC East clinching scenarios for week 17.

Be sure to tune to NBC on Sunday night to find out who will win the NFC East as the Washington Football team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NFC East Clinching Scenarios for Week 17

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) (at N.Y. Giants (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

DAL win + WAS loss or tie OR DAL tie + WAS loss

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10) (vs. Dallas (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

New York clinches NFC East division title with:

NYG win + WAS loss

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) (at Philadelphia (4-10-1), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Washington clinches NFC East division title with: