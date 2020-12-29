Projected 2021 NFL Draft order: Will Jaguars or Jets get the number 1 pick?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL regular season is coming to a close, see below for the 2021 Projected NFL Draft order heading into week 17. The order is determined by record, if two teams finish with the same record, the NFL gives the higher pick to the team that played the easier schedule.

2021 Projected NFL Draft Order (After Week 16)

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) New York Jets (2-13) Miami Dolphins (pick acquired from Houston who has a 4-11 record) Atlanta Falcons (4-11) Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1) Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) Detroit Lions (5-10) New York Giants (5-10) Carolina Panthers (5-10) Denver Broncos (5-10) Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) Dallas Cowboys (6-9) Minnesota Vikings (6-9) San Francisco 49ers (6-9) New England Patriots (6-9) Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) Arizona Cardinals (8-7) Indianapolis Colts (10-5)

*Positions 19 – 32: Held by teams in the playoffs

