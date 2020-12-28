NFL Week 16 scores, standings, playoff picture: Bills sweep Patriots in 2020, Steelers win AFC North

The 2020 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 55 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores for Week 16 and standings heading into the final week of the regular season, Week 17.
2020 NFL Week 16 Scores
Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day 2020)
Minnesota Vikings 33, New Orleans Saints 52
Saturday, December 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47, Detroit Lions 7
San Francisco 49ers 20, Arizona Cardinals 12
Miami Dolphins 26, Las Vegas Raiders 25
Sunday, December 27
Atlanta Falcons 14, Kansas City Chiefs 17
Cleveland Browns 16, New York Jets 23
Indianapolis Colts 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 28
Chicago Bears 41, Jacksonville Jaguars 17
New York Giants 13, Baltimore Ravens 27
Cincinnati Bengals 37, Houston Texans 31
Denver Broncos 16, Los Angeles Chargers 19
Carolina Panthers 20, The Washington Football Team 13
Philadelphia Eagles 17, Dallas Cowboys 37
Los Angeles Rams 9, Seattle Seahawks 20
Tennessee Titans 14, Green Bay Packers 40
Monday, December 28
Buffalo Bills 38, New England Patriots 9
2020 NFL Standings Week 16
*Team has clinched a playoff spot
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)*
- Buffalo Bills (12-3)*
- Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)*
- Tennessee Titans (10-5)
- Miami Dolphins (10-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
- Cleveland Browns (10-5)
- Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)
- New England Patriots (6-9)
- Los Angeles Chargers (6-9)
- Denver Broncos (5-10)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1)
- Houston Texans (4-11)
- New York Jets (2-13)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14)
NFC
- Green Bay Packers (12-3)*
- New Orleans Saints (11-4)*
- Seattle Seahawks (10-4)*
- Washington Football Team (6-9)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)*
- Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
- Chicago Bears (8-7)
- Arizona Cardinals (8-7)
- Dallas Cowboys (6-9)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-9)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-9)
- Detroit Lions (5-10)
- New York Giants (5-10)
- Carolina Panthers (5-10)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-11)
