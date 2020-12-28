NFL Week 16 scores, standings, playoff picture: Bills sweep Patriots in 2020, Steelers win AFC North

By Jeff ArvoyDec 28, 2020, 11:08 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2020 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 55 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores for Week 16 and standings heading into the final week of the regular season, Week 17.

For more on the current NFL playoff picture, click here.

2020 NFL Week 16 Scores

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day 2020)

Minnesota Vikings 33, New Orleans Saints 52

Saturday, December 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47, Detroit Lions 7

San Francisco 49ers 20, Arizona Cardinals 12

Miami Dolphins 26, Las Vegas Raiders 25

Sunday, December 27 

Atlanta Falcons 14Kansas City Chiefs 17

Cleveland Browns 16New York Jets 23

Indianapolis Colts 24Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Chicago Bears 41, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

New York Giants 13Baltimore Ravens 27

Cincinnati Bengals 37, Houston Texans 31

Denver Broncos 16Los Angeles Chargers 19

Carolina Panthers 20, The Washington Football Team 13

Philadelphia Eagles 17Dallas Cowboys 37

Los Angeles Rams 9Seattle Seahawks 20

Tennessee Titans 14Green Bay Packers 40

Monday, December 28 

Buffalo Bills 38, New England Patriots 9

2020 NFL Standings Week 16

*Team has clinched a playoff spot

AFC

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)*
  2. Buffalo Bills (12-3)*
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)*
  4. Tennessee Titans (10-5)
  5. Miami Dolphins (10-5)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
  7. Cleveland Browns (10-5)
  8. Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
  9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)
  10. New England Patriots (6-9)
  11. Los Angeles Chargers (6-9)
  12. Denver Broncos (5-10)
  13. Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1)
  14. Houston Texans (4-11)
  15. New York Jets (2-13)
  16. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14)

NFC 

  1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)*
  2. New Orleans Saints (11-4)*
  3. Seattle Seahawks (10-4)*
  4. Washington Football Team (6-9)
  5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)*
  6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
  7. Chicago Bears (8-7)
  8. Arizona Cardinals (8-7)
  9. Dallas Cowboys (6-9)
  10. Minnesota Vikings (6-9)
  11. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)
  12. Detroit Lions (5-10)
  13. New York Giants (5-10)
  14. Carolina Panthers (5-10)
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1)
  16. Atlanta Falcons (4-11)

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.