How to watch the Washington Football Team vs. Eagles: Live stream online, TV channel, kickoff time

By Mary OmatigaDec 28, 2020, 2:43 PM EST
It’s The Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

The Washington Football (6-9) team had an opportunity to clinch the division last Sunday but lost to the Panthers, 20-13. Now the team must win against the Eagles this Sunday or go home. If Washington beats Philadelphia, Washington wins the NFC East. But if Washington loses, the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game on Sunday afternoon (1:00 p.m.) wins the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Cowboys, 37-17 in week 16.

                          RELATED: Washington cuts Dwayne Haskins

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 17

How to watch The Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field
  • When: Sunday, January 3
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.

