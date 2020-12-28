Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 17 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of this week’s games.
Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the Washington Football Team (6-9) face the Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) in a win-or-go-home game for Washington. If Washington beats Philadelphia, Washington wins the NFC East. But if Washington loses, the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game on Sunday afternoon (1:00 p.m.) wins the NFC East. The Eagles were eliminated after losing to the Cowboys in week 16. Click here for the AFC and NFC Standings after week 16.
Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.
2020 NFL Week 17 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Sunday, January 3
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
The Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.