Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 17 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of this week’s games.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the Washington Football Team (6-9) face the Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) in a win-or-go-home game for Washington. If Washington beats Philadelphia, Washington wins the NFC East. But if Washington loses, the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game on Sunday afternoon (1:00 p.m.) wins the NFC East. The Eagles were eliminated after losing to the Cowboys in week 16. Click here for the AFC and NFC Standings after week 16.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

2020 NFL Week 17 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Sunday, January 3

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

The Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 17

Where : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field When : Sunday, January 3

: Sunday, January 3 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

