Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Week 16 NFL Stadium Capacity
Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- The Saints are expected to allow up to 3,000 spectators at this week’s game.
Saturday, December 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions – Ford Field
- The Lions are not currently allowing spectators.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium
- The Cardinals are not currently allowing spectators.
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium
- The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.
Sunday, December 27
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium
- The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium
- The Jets are not allowing spectators.
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field
- The Steelers are not allowing spectators.
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field
- The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium
- The Ravens are not allowing spectators this Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium
- The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium
- The Chargers are not allowing spectators.
Carolina Panthers at The Washington Football Team– FedEx Field
- The Washington Football team is not allowing spectators.
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium
- The Dallas Cowboys will continue to allow spectators this week.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field
- The Seahawks are not allowing spectators.
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field
- The Packers are not allowing spectators.
Monday, December 28
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium
- The Patriots are not allowing spectators.