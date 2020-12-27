NFL Week 16 scores, standings, playoff picture: Steelers win 2020 AFC North with win over Colts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 55 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores for Week 16 and standings heading into the final week of the regular season, Week 17.

2020 NFL Week 16 Scores

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day 2020)

Minnesota Vikings 33, New Orleans Saints 52

Saturday, December 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47, Detroit Lions 7

San Francisco 49ers 20, Arizona Cardinals 12

Miami Dolphins 26, Las Vegas Raiders 25

Sunday, December 27 (Follow all live NFL scores here)

Atlanta Falcons 14, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Cleveland Browns 16, New York Jets 23

Indianapolis Colts 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Chicago Bears 41, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

New York Giants 13, Baltimore Ravens 27

Cincinnati Bengals 37, Houston Texans 31

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at The Washington Football Team, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, December 28

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m.

2020 NFL Standings Week 16

*Team has clinched a playoff spot

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)* Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)* Buffalo Bills (11-3)* Tennessee Titans (10-4) Miami Dolphins (10-5) Baltimore Ravens (10-5) Cleveland Browns (10-5) Indianapolis Colts (10-5) Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) New England Patriots (6-8) Denver Broncos (5-9) Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1) Houston Texans (4-11) New York Jets (2-13) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14)

NFC

Green Bay Packers (11-3)* New Orleans Saints (11-4)* Seattle Seahawks (10-4)* Washington Football Team (6-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)* Los Angeles Rams (9-5) Chicago Bears (8-7) Arizona Cardinals (8-7) Minnesota Vikings (6-9) San Francisco 49ers (6-9) Dallas Cowboys (5-9) Detroit Lions (5-10) New York Giants (5-10) Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) Carolina Panthers (4-10) Atlanta Falcons (4-11)

