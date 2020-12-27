Jonny Weir among three elected to skating Hall of Fame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir has been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Also elected to the Class of 2021 are Sandy Schwomeyer Lamb and Gale Tanger.

Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, their inductions will be postponed until the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville.

Weir, currently NBC’s lead analyst along with 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, is a two-time Olympian who wound up sixth in the 2010 games. He won a 2008 world championships bronze medal. His national titles came in 2004-06.

Lamb was the first female president of the Professional Skaters Association. Lamb developed the Special Olympics Skating Program in 1985 and served as its longtime skating director. Before dedicating her career to coaching those with intellectual disabilities, she coached U.S. ice dancers Judi Genovesi and Kent Weigle during the first Olympic ice dance competition, held at the 1976 Innsbruck Games. Lamb, whose coaching career spanned 40 years, died in June at age 73.

Tanger has served as a figure skating judge and official for over 50 years. The recipient of the International Skating Union’s prestigious Gold Medal of Honor for outstanding contribution and distinguished service, she is a three-time PSA Official of the Year. She has served at six Olympic Games.