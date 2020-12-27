Projected 2021 NFL Draft order: Will Jaguars or Jets get the number 1 pick?

After the Bengals pulled off an upset victory over the Steelers on Monday night to improve to 3-10-1 this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) and the New York Jets (1-13) have clinched the top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. If two teams finish with the same record, the NFL gives the higher pick to the team that played the easier schedule. In this case, the Jaguars played an easier schedule and will pick first. See below for the 2021 Projected NFL Draft order after Week 15.

2021 Projected NFL Draft Order (After Week 15)

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) New York Jets (1-13) Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1) Atlanta Falcons (4-10) Carolina Panthers (4-10) Miami Dolphins (pick acquired from Houston who has a 4-10 record) Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) Dallas Cowboys (5-9) New York Giants (5-9) Detroit Lions (5-9) San Francisco 49ers (5-9) Denver Broncos (5-9) Minnesota Vikings (6-8) New England Patriots (6-8) Chicago Bears (7-7) Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

*Positions 19 – 32: Held by teams in the playoffs

