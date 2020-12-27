Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 16 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of today’s games including Christmas Day. Plus, follow scores and standings for Week 16 here.

Tune into NBC tonight to watch Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Titans (10-4) currently lead the AFC South and if they win their last two games they will win the division. The Packers (11-3), who have already clinched the NFC North, are still in position for the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. Click here for the AFC and NFC Standings after week 15.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

2020 NFL Week 16 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day 2020

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 4:30 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Saturday, December 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. on Prime Video

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, December 27

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans , 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at The Washington Football Team, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, December 28

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers

Where : Lambeau Field

: Lambeau Field When : Sunday, December 27

: Sunday, December 27 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

