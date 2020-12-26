Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 16 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of today’s games including Christmas Day. Plus, follow scores and standings for Week 16 here.
Tune into NBC on Sunday Night to watch Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Titans (10-4) currently lead the AFC South and if they win their last two games they will win the division. The Packers (11-3), who have already clinched the NFC North, are still in position for the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. Click here for the AFC and NFC Standings after week 15.
Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.
2020 NFL Week 16 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day 2020
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 4:30 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network
Saturday, December 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on NFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. on Prime Video
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network
Sunday, December 27
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans , 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Carolina Panthers at The Washington Football Team, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, December 28
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 16
How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers
- Where: Lambeau Field
- When: Sunday, December 27
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.