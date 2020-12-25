NFL playoff picture 2020: Which AFC, NFC teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With fluid stadium restrictions and a new format that expands the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams and grants the top seed from each conference a first-round bye, it’s no secret that the NFL playoffs will look a bit different this year. But make no mistake, there’s no shortage of excitement for the post-season pandemonium including Super Bowl 55 which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Six teams have already earned their spot in the postseason. In Week 16, the Browns, Colts, Titans, Cardinals, Rams, Buccaneers, and the Washington Football Team can all clinch playoff berths. See below for this week’s full list of playoff scenarios.

Which NFL teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16?

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

Pittsburgh Steelers – Playoff berth

CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Browns (10-4) will play the New York Jets (1-13) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

CLE win + BAL loss or tie OR CLE win + MIA loss or tie OR CLE win + IND loss OR CLE tie + BAL loss OR CLE tie + MIA loss

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

The Colts (10-4) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET CBS.

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

IND win + BAL loss or tie OR IND win + MIA loss or tie OR IND tie + BAL loss OR IND tie + MIA loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The Chiefs (13-1) will play the Atlanta Falcons (4-10) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on Fox.

Kansas City clinches the first-round bye with:

KC win or tie OR PIT loss or tie OR BUF loss or tie OR KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over PIT or BUF AND clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the other club

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The Steelers (11-3) face the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win OR CLE loss OR PIT tie + CLE tie

TENNESSEE TITANS

The Titans (10-4) face the Green Bay Packers (11-3) this Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. Click here to find out how to watch/stream the game.

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

TEN win + IND loss​

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

TEN win OR MIA loss OR BAL loss OR TEN tie + BAL tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

New Orleans Saints – playoff berth

Seattle Seahawks – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS

The Cardinals (8-6) will face the San Francisco 49ers (5-9) this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on Amazon.

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

ARI win + CHI loss or tie OR ARI tie + CHI loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Packers (11-3) will face Tennessee (10-4) this Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. Click here to find out how to watch/stream the game.

Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:​

GB win + SEA loss or tie OR GB tie + NO loss or tie + SEA loss or tie, as long as both NO and SEA don’t tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS

The Rams (9-5) will face the Seahawks (10-4) this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

LAR win or tie OR CHI loss or tie OR ARI win or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints (10-4) will face Minnesota (6-8) on Christmas Day this Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox/NFL Network.

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

NO win OR TB loss OR NO tie + TB tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The Seahawks (10-4) take on the LA Rams (9-5) this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.

Seattle clinches NFC West division title with:

SEA win

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Buccaneers (9-5) will face the Lions (5-9), this Saturday at1:00 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

TB win or tie OR CHI loss or tie

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

The Washington Football team (6-8) will play against the Carolina Panthers (4-10), this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Washington clinches NFC East division title with: