NFL Week 16 scores, standings, playoff picture: Saints beat Vikings on Christmas, Kamara scores 6 TDs

The 2020 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 55 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores for Week 16 and standings heading into the final week of the regular season, Week 17.

2020 NFL Week 16 Scores

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day 2020)

Minnesota Vikings 33, New Orleans Saints 52

Saturday, December 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:30 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 27

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m.

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans , 1:00 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at The Washington Football Team, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, December 28

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m.

2020 NFL Standings Week 16

*Team has clinched a playoff spot

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)* Buffalo Bills (11-3)* Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)* Tennessee Titans (10-4) Cleveland Browns (10-4) Indianapolis Colts (10-4) Miami Dolphins (9-5) Baltimore Ravens (9-5) Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) New England Patriots (6-8) Denver Broncos (5-9) Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) Houston Texans (4-10) Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) New York Jets (1-13)

NFC

Green Bay Packers (11-3)* New Orleans Saints (11-4)* Seattle Seahawks (10-4)* Washington Football Team (6-8) Los Angeles Rams (9-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) Arizona Cardinals (8-6) Chicago Bears (7-7) Minnesota Vikings (6-9) Detroit Lions (5-9) Dallas Cowboys (5-9) San Francisco 49ers (5-9) New York Giants (5-9) Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) Atlanta Falcons (4-10) Carolina Panthers (4-10)

