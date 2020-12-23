NFL playoff picture 2020: Which AFC, NFC teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16?

With fluid stadium restrictions and a new format that expands the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams and grants the top seed from each conference a first-round bye, it’s no secret that the NFL playoffs will look a bit different this year. But make no mistake, there’s no shortage of excitement for the post-season pandemonium including Super Bowl 55 which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Six teams have already earned their spot in the postseason. In Week 16, the Browns, Colts, Titans, Cardinals, Rams, Buccaneers, and the Washington Football Team can all clinch playoff berths. See below for this week’s full list of playoff scenarios.
Which NFL teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16?
AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title
Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
Pittsburgh Steelers – Playoff berth
The Browns (10-4) will play the New York Jets (1-13) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:
- CLE win + BAL loss or tie OR
- CLE win + MIA loss or tie OR
- CLE win + IND loss OR
- CLE tie + BAL loss OR
- CLE tie + MIA loss
The Colts (10-4) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET CBS.
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
- IND win + BAL loss or tie OR
- IND win + MIA loss or tie OR
- IND tie + BAL loss OR
- IND tie + MIA loss
The Chiefs (13-1) will play the Atlanta Falcons (4-10) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on Fox.
Kansas City clinches the first-round bye with:
- KC win or tie OR
- PIT loss or tie OR
- BUF loss or tie OR
- KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over PIT or BUF AND clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the other club
The Steelers (11-3) face the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- PIT win OR
- CLE loss OR
- PIT tie + CLE tie
The Titans (10-4) face the Green Bay Packers (11-3) this Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. Click here to find out how to watch/stream the game.
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
- TEN win + IND loss
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
- TEN win OR
- MIA loss OR
- BAL loss OR
- TEN tie + BAL tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title
New Orleans Saints – playoff berth
Seattle Seahawks – playoff berth
The Cardinals (8-6) will face the San Francisco 49ers (5-9) this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on Amazon.
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
- ARI win + CHI loss or tie OR
- ARI tie + CHI loss
The Packers (11-3) will face Tennessee (10-4) this Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. Click here to find out how to watch/stream the game.
Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:
- GB win + SEA loss or tie OR
- GB tie + NO loss or tie + SEA loss or tie, as long as both NO and SEA don’t tie
The Rams (9-5) will face the Seahawks (10-4) this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.
Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:
- LAR win or tie OR
- CHI loss or tie OR
- ARI win or tie
The Saints (10-4) will face Minnesota (6-8) this Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox/NFL Network.
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
- NO win OR
- TB loss OR
- NO tie + TB tie
The Seahawks (10-4) take on the LA Rams (9-5) this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.
Seattle clinches NFC West division title with:
- SEA win
The Buccaneers (9-5) will face the Lions (5-9), this Saturday at1:00 p.m. on the NFL Network.
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
- TB win or tie OR
- CHI loss or tie
The Washington Football team (6-8) will play against the Carolina Panthers (4-10), this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
Washington clinches NFC East division title with:
- WAS win + NYG loss or tie OR
- WAS tie + NYG loss + PHI-DAL tie