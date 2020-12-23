Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of this week’s games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Week 16 NFL Stadium Capacity

Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day

The Saints are expected to allow up to 3,000 spectators at this week’s game.

Saturday, December 26

The Lions are not currently allowing spectators.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals are not currently allowing spectators.

The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.

Sunday, December 27

The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.

The Jets are not allowing spectators.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

The Steelers are not allowing spectators.

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.

The Ravens are not allowing spectators this Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium

The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.

The Chargers are not allowing spectators.

The Washington Football team is not allowing spectators.

The Dallas Cowboys will continue to allow spectators this week.

The Seahawks are not allowing spectators.

The Packers are not allowing spectators.

Monday, December 28