It’s the Titans vs Packers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans still lead the AFC South after improving their record to 10-4 in a 46-25 win over the Lions on Sunday. This is the first time since 2008 that Tennessee will finish with double digit wins. Tannehill went 21-for-27 for 273 yards with three touchdowns. WR Corey Davis made 4 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, while RB Derrick Henry rushed 24 times for 147 yards and a touchdown. This was the Titans fifth straight game with at least 30 points and 420 yards from scrimmage.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (11-3) are still in position for the top seed in the NFC playoffs following Saturday night’s 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. However, Rodgers wasn’t satisfied with the way the team performed. The Packers led 21-3 at halftime, but only gained 49 yards and scored three points in the second half.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers

Where : Lambeau Field

When : Sunday, December 27

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

