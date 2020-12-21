NFL Week 15 scores, standings, playoff picture: Bengals stun Steelers, Jets win first game, Patriots eliminated

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 55 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores for Week 15 and standings heading into Week 16.

For more on the current NFL playoff picture, click here.

2020 NFL Week 15 Scores

Thursday, December 17

Los Angeles Chargers 30

Las Vegas Raiders 27

Saturday, December 19

Buffalo Bills 48

Denver Broncos 19

Carolina Panthers 16

Green Bay Packers 24

Sunday, December 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

Atlanta Falcons 27

San Francisco 49ers 33

Dallas Cowboys 41

Detroit Lions 25

Tennessee Titans 46

Houston Texans 20

Indianapolis Colts 27

New England Patriots 12

Miami Dolphins 22

Chicago Bears 33

Minnesota Vikings 27

Seattle Seahawks 20

The Washington Football Team 15

Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Baltimore Ravens 40

New York Jets 23

Los Angeles Rams 20

Philadelphia Eagles 26

Arizona Cardinals 33

Kansas City Chiefs 32

New Orleans Saints 29

Cleveland Browns 20

New York Giants 6

Monday, December 21: Click here to follow every score live

Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Cincinnati Bengals 27

2020 NFL Standings After Week 15

*Team has clinched a playoff spot

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)* Buffalo Bills (11-3)* Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)* Tennessee Titans (10-4) Cleveland Browns (10-4) Indianapolis Colts (10-4) Miami Dolphins (9-5) Baltimore Ravens (9-5) Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) New England Patriots (6-8) Denver Broncos (5-9) Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) Houston Texans (4-10) Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) New York Jets (1-13)

NFC

Green Bay Packers (11-3)* New Orleans Saints (10-4)* Seattle Seahawks (10-4)* Washington Football Team (6-8) Los Angeles Rams (9-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) Arizona Cardinals (8-6) Chicago Bears (7-7) Minnesota Vikings (6-8) Detroit Lions (5-9) Dallas Cowboys (5-9) San Francisco 49ers (5-9) New York Giants (5-9) Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) Atlanta Falcons (4-10) Carolina Panthers (4-10)

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.