Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Week 15 NFL Stadium Capacity
Thursday, December 17
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium
- The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.
Saturday, December 19
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High
- The Broncos are no longer allowing spectators this season.
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field
- The Packers are not allowing spectators.
Sunday, December 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- The Falcons are allowing a limited amount of spectators this Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium
- The Dallas Cowboys will continue to allow spectators this week.
Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium
- The Titans will be allowing spectators at 21% of the stadium’s capacity.
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium
- The Colts will be allowing up to 10,000 spectators to attend Sunday’s game.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium
- The Dolphins are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium
- The Vikings are not allowing spectators.
Seattle Seahawks at The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field
- The Washington Football team is not allowing allowing spectators.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium
- The Ravens are not currently allowing spectators.
New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams – Sofi Stadium
- The Rams are not allowing spectators.
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium
- The Cardinals are not currently allowing spectators.
Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- The Saints will allow up to 3,000 spectators to attend Sunday’s game.
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants – MetLife Stadium
- The Giants are not allowing spectators.
Monday, December 21
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium
- The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators at games.