NFL Week 15 scores, standings, playoff picture: Browns dominate Giants, Jets win first game, Patriots eliminated

The 2020 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 55 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores and standings for Week 15 before Monday Night Football.
For more on the current NFL playoff picture, click here.
2020 NFL Week 15 Scores
Thursday, December 17
Saturday, December 19
Sunday, December 20
The Washington Football Team 15
Monday, December 21: Click here to follow every score live
2020 NFL Standings After Week 15
*Team has clinched a playoff spot
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)*
- Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)*
- Buffalo Bills (11-3)*
- Tennessee Titans (10-4)
- Cleveland Browns (10-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (10-4)
- Miami Dolphins (9-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
- New England Patriots (6-8)
- Denver Broncos (5-9)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)
- Houston Texans (4-10)
- Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13)
- New York Jets (1-13)
NFC
- Green Bay Packers (11-3)*
- New Orleans Saints (10-4)*
- Seattle Seahawks (10-4)*
- Washington Football Team (6-8)
- Los Angeles Rams (9-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)
- Arizona Cardinals (8-6)
- Chicago Bears (7-7)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-8)
- Detroit Lions (5-9)
- Dallas Cowboys (5-9)
- San Francisco 49ers (5-9)
- New York Giants (5-9)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-10)
- Carolina Panthers (4-10)
Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.