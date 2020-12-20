Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Browns vs Giants tonight on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream.

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (9-4) are still on the path to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 despite Monday night’s 47-42 loss to Baltimore that ended Cleveland’s four-game win streak. Mayfield went 28-of-47 for 343 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. RB Nick Chubb rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns while RB Kareem Hunt rushed six times for 33 yards and one touchdown. The Browns have a favorable schedule for the remainder of the regular season as they will face the NY Jets in week 16 and the Pittsburgh Steelers who will likely rest their starters in week 17.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (5-8) are coming off a 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday that pushed them out of first place in the NFC East and snapped their four-game win streak. The Giants are now a game back of the Washington Football Team. New York finished with only 159 total yards and 10 first downs. Jones, who missed week 13 with a hamstring injury, completed 11 of 21 passes for 127 yards and was sacked 6 times. QB Colt McCoy will start tonight as Jones is still dealing with injuries.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants

Where : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium When : Sunday, December 20

: Sunday, December 20 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

