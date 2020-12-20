Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 15 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of today’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 15 power rankings.
Tune into NBC tonight to watch Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Browns (9-4) are on the path to making the playoffs for the first time since 2002, while the NY Giants sit second in the NFC East, just one game behind the Washington Football team. Find out which teams can clinch a playoff spot this week here.
Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.
2020 NFL Week 15 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Thursday, December 17
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network
Saturday, December 19
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network
Sunday, December 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons , 1:00 p.m. on Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Seattle Seahawks at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, December 21
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 15
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants
- Where: MetLife Stadium
- When: Sunday, December 20
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
