Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 15 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of today’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 15 power rankings.

Tune into NBC tonight to watch Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Browns (9-4) are on the path to making the playoffs for the first time since 2002, while the NY Giants sit second in the NFC East, just one game behind the Washington Football team. Find out which teams can clinch a playoff spot this week here.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

2020 NFL Week 15 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, December 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Saturday, December 19

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, December 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons , 1:00 p.m. on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Seattle Seahawks at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, December 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants

Where : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium When : Sunday, December 20

: Sunday, December 20 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

