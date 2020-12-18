NFL playoff picture 2020: Which AFC, NFC teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With fluid stadium restrictions and a new format that expands the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams and grants the top seed from each conference a first-round bye, it’s no secret that the NFL playoffs will look a bit different this year. But make no mistake, there’s no shortage of excitement for the post-season pandemonium including Super Bowl 55 which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In Week 15, the Bills, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, and Buccaneers can all clinch playoff berths while both the Steelers and Saints can clinch their divisions. The Chiefs, who clinched their fifth straight AFC West title last Sunday, could earn a first-round bye this Sunday. See below for this week’s full list of playoff scenarios.

Which NFL teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15?

AFC

CLINCHED:

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

Pittsburgh Steelers – Playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS

The AFC East-leading Bills (10-3) are on the path to clinching their first AFC East title since 1995. They will take on the Denver Broncos (5-8), this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:​

BUF win OR MIA loss OR BUF tie + MIA tie

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

BUF tie + BAL loss or tie OR BAL loss​

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The Chiefs (12-1) will play the New Orleans Saints (10-3) this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

Kansas City clinches first-round bye with:

KC win + PIT loss + BUF loss or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The Steelers (11-2) face the Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) this Monday at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win OR CLE loss OR PIT tie + CLE tie

TENNESSEE TITANS

The Titans (9-4) face the Detroit Lions (5-8) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

TEN win + BAL loss OR TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + CLE win or tie OR TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + TEN or CLE clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over MIA

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

New Orleans Saints – playoff berth

LOS ANGELES RAMS

The Rams (9-4) will face the New York Jets (0-13) this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

LAR win or tie OR MIN-CHI tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints (10-3) will face the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

NO win OR TB loss OR NO tie + TB tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The Seahawks (9-4) take on the Washington Football Team (6-7) this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on Fox.

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:

SEA win or tie OR MIN-CHI tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Buccaneers (8-5) will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-9), 1:00 p.m. on Fox.

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with: