Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of this week’s games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Week 15 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, December 17

The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.

Saturday, December 19

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High

The Broncos are no longer allowing spectators this season.

The Packers are not allowing spectators.

Sunday, December 20

The Falcons are allowing a limited amount of spectators this Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys will continue to allow spectators this week.

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium

The Titans will be allowing spectators at 21% of the stadium’s capacity.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts will be allowing up to 10,000 spectators to attend Sunday’s game.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings are not allowing spectators.

The Washington Football team is not allowing allowing spectators.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens are not currently allowing spectators.

The Rams are not allowing spectators.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals are not currently allowing spectators.

The Saints will allow up to 3,000 spectators to attend Sunday’s game.

The Giants are not allowing spectators.

Monday, December 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium