Christmas Day is right around the corner and if you’re still doing some last minute shopping, Wal-Mart’s got you covered. With health club closures and restrictions, now is the perfect time to give the gift of fitness. Check out the list below for last minute Christmas gifts for the sports and fitness enthusiast in your life.
Christmas Gifts for the Sports and Fitness Enthusiast
Echelon connect sport indoor cycling exercise bike with 6-month free membership ($120 value) – $497.00
Spalding 54″ Polcarbonate Portable Hoop – $220.00
Spalding Ratchet Lift 44″ Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop – $148.00
Bowflex Selecttech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell – $179.99
Everyday essentials 1000-pound capacity multi-function adjustable power cage with, dip bars, j-hooks – $353.94
Stamina 3-level aerobic step deck , adjust 4″-6″-8″ – $19.94
Everyday essentials Olympic 2-inch hex weight lifting trap bar, 1000-pound capacity – $97.00
Innova itm5950 inversion table with advanced heat and massage therapy -$147.00
Espn 10 player premium foldable poker table, in-laid led lights, gray – $198.00
Marcy cardio mini-cycle exercise bike: ns-909 – $52.00
Eastpoint sports outdoor cornhole set; two bean bag toss boards – $49.13
Our content is independently chosen by NBC Sports’ editors. Just so you know, purchases you make through our links may earn us a small share of the revenue.