The 2020 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 55 are right around the corner. Here are the current scores and standings after week 14.
2020 NFL Scores After Week 14
Thursday, December 10
Sunday, December 13
The Washington Football Team 23
Monday, December 14
2020 NFL Standings After Week 14
*Team has clinched a playoff spot
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)*
- Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)*
- Buffalo Bills (10-3)
- Tennessee Titans (9-4)
- Cleveland Browns (9-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (9-4)
- Miami Dolphins (8-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (7-6)
- New England Patriots (6-7)
- Denver Broncos (5-8)
- Houston Texans (4-9)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-9)
- Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12)
- New York Jets (0-13)
NFC
- Green Bay Packers (10-3)*
- New Orleans Saints (10-3)*
- Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
- Washington Football Team (6-7)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5)
- Arizona Cardinals (7-6)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
- Chicago Bears (6-7)
- Detroit Lions (5-8)
- San Francisco 49ers (5-8)
- New York Giants (5-8)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1)
- Dallas Cowboys (4-9)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-9)
- Carolina Panthers (4-9)
