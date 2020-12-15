Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 55 are right around the corner. Here are the current scores and standings after week 14.

2020 NFL Scores After Week 14

Thursday, December 10

New England Patriots 3

Los Angeles Rams 34

Sunday, December 13

Houston Texans 7

Chicago Bears 36

Dallas Cowboys 30

Cincinnati Bengals 7

Kansas City Chiefs 33

Miami Dolphins 27

Arizona Cardinals 26

New York Giants 7

Minnesota Vikings 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26

Denver Broncos 32

Carolina Panthers 27

Tennessee Titans 31

Jacksonville Jaguars 10

Indianapolis Colts 44

Las Vegas Raiders 27

New York Jets 3

Seattle Seahawks 40

Green Bay Packers 31

Detroit Lions 24

New Orleans Saints 21

Philadelphia Eagles 24

Atlanta Falcons 17

Los Angeles Chargers 20

The Washington Football Team 23

San Francisco 49ers 15

Pittsburgh Steelers 15

Buffalo Bills 26

Monday, December 14

Baltimore Ravens 47

Cleveland Browns 42

2020 NFL Standings After Week 14

*Team has clinched a playoff spot

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)* Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)* Buffalo Bills (10-3) Tennessee Titans (9-4) Cleveland Browns (9-4) Indianapolis Colts (9-4) Miami Dolphins (8-5) Baltimore Ravens (8-5) Las Vegas Raiders (7-6) New England Patriots (6-7) Denver Broncos (5-8) Houston Texans (4-9) Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) New York Jets (0-13)

NFC

Green Bay Packers (10-3)* New Orleans Saints (10-3)* Los Angeles Rams (9-4) Washington Football Team (6-7) Seattle Seahawks (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) Arizona Cardinals (7-6) Minnesota Vikings (6-7) Chicago Bears (6-7) Detroit Lions (5-8) San Francisco 49ers (5-8) New York Giants (5-8) Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) Dallas Cowboys (4-9) Atlanta Falcons (4-9) Carolina Panthers (4-9)

RELATED: NFC East no longer the worst division ever

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2020 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.