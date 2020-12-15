Algerian player gets lifetime ban for match-fixing

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Algerian tennis player Aymen Ikhlef was banned for life and fined $100,000 for match-fixing offenses.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said Ikhlef committed 10 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, including four instances of match-fixing.

The 23-year-old Ikhlef, who had a highest ATP singles ranking of No. 1,739, on three occasions failed to “report a corrupt approach,” twice solicited other players “not to use their best efforts,” and failed to cooperate with the investigation, the TIU said.