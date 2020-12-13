Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ national political correspondent, once again joined Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America on NBC to break down the 2020 NFL Playoff picture before the start of Steelers vs. Bills. How did the odds change after the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14? Who will get the top spot in the AFC: the Kansas City Chiefs or the Pittsburgh Steelers? What are the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings odds to make the playoffs?

Check out the video above to see Steve Kornacki at the big board as he walks through the current NFL playoff scenarios. Plus, click here for Kornacki’s breakdown of the NFC.

Click here to watch Steelers vs. Bills live online right now and don’t miss Steve Kornacki’s appearance at halftime on NBC.

2020 NFL Playoff Picture entering Sunday Night Football, Week 14

AFC Playoff Picture 2020

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)* Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1)* Buffalo Bills (9-3) Tennessee Titans (9-4) Cleveland Browns (9-3) Indianapolis Colts (9-4) Miami Dolphins (8-5) Baltimore Ravens (7-5) Las Vegas Raiders (7-6) New England Patriots (6-7)

NFC Playoff Picture 2020

Green Bay Packers (10-3)* New Orleans Saints (10-3)* Los Angeles Rams (9-4) Washington Football Team (6-7) Seattle Seahawks (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) Arizona Cardinals (7-6) Minnesota Vikings (6-7) Chicago Bears (6-7) Detroit Lions (5-8)

*Team has clinched a playoff spot

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2020 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.