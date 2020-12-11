Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 14 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 14 power rankings and week 14 2020 picks.
Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers(11-1) as they head up North to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-3). The Steelers, who are coming off of their first loss of the season, now have the same record as the Chiefs but are still in the lead for home-field advantage thanks to their conference record. Buffalo currently holds a one-game lead in the AFC East. Both teams have an opportunity to clinch playoff berths this week, find out how here.
Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.
2020 NFL Week 14 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Thursday, December 10
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams , 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network
Sunday, December 13
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
The Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, December 14
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 14
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills
- Where: Bills Stadium
- When: Sunday, December 13
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
