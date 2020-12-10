Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With fluid stadium restrictions and a new format that expands the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams and grants the top seed from each conference a first-round bye, it’s no secret that the NFL playoffs will look a bit different this year. But make no mistake, there’s no shortage of excitement for the post-season pandemonium including Super Bowl 55 which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In Week 14, the Bills, Steelers, and Packers can all clinch playoff berths while both the Saints and Chiefs can clinch their divisions. See below for this week’s full list of playoff scenarios.

What NFL teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 14?

AFC

CLINCHED: Kansas City Chiefs – playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS

The AFC East-leading Bills (9-3) will take on the AFC North-leading Steelers (11-1), Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Click here for additional information on how to live stream the game.

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

BUF win + BAL loss + MIA loss + LV loss + NE loss or tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The Chiefs (11-1) will play the Miami Dolphins (8-4), this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

KC win or tie OR

LV loss or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The Steelers (11-1) face the Bills (9-3) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Click here for additional information on how to live stream the game.

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win + CLE loss

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

PIT win or tie OR

LV loss or tie OR

MIA loss or tie OR

TEN loss

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans Saints – playoff berth

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Packers (9-3) will face the Detroit Lions (5-7) this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:

GB win + MIN loss or tie OR

GB tie + MIN loss

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

GB win + ARI loss or tie OR

GB win + LAR loss or tie OR

GB win + SEA win or tie OR

GB tie + ARI loss OR

GB tie + LAR loss + ARI tie OR

GB tie + SEA win or tie + ARI tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints (10-2) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

NO win OR

TB loss OR

NO tie + TB tie