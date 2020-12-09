Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of this week’s games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
Week 14 NFL Stadium Capacity
Thursday, December 10
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium
- The Rams are not allowing spectators.
Sunday, December 13
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field
- The Bears are not allowing spectators.
Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium
- The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators at games.
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium
- The Dolphins are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants – MetLife Stadium
- The Giants are not currently allowing spectators.
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium
- The Buccaneers are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators to attend games.
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium
- The Carolina Panthers are allowing up to 5,240 spectators to attend games.
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field
- The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium
- The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field
- The Seahawks are not allowing spectators
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions – Ford Field
- The Lions are not currently allowing spectators.
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field
- The Eagles are no longer allowing spectators.
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium
- The Chargers are not allowing spectators.
The Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers – State Farm Stadium
- The 49ers are currently playing at the home of the Cardinals, who are not currently allowing spectators.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium
- The Bills are not allowing spectators.
Monday, December 14
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns -First Energy Stadium
- The Browns are allowing up to 12,000 fans to attend games.