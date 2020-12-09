Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Steelers vs Bills this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers were handed their first loss of the season on Monday night by The Washington Football team. The Steelers, who were playing without three defensive starters, held a 14-point advantage at the half and led 17-0 in the fourth quarter before succumbing to Washington in the final three scoring drives, losing the game 23-17. The Steelers, now 11-1, are tied with the Chiefs in the race for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are now 9-3 after Monday night’s 34-24 win over the 49ers. Allen completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns, finishing the game with a 139.1 passer rating–the second best mark of his career behind the 146.7 posted against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. WR Cole Beasley racked up 9 catches for 130 yards–113 of them came in the first half–and a touchdown, while WR Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 92 yards.

Find out where both teams stand on PFT’s Week 14 2020 power rankings.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Where : Bills Stadium

: Bills Stadium When : Sunday, December 13

: Sunday, December 13 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

