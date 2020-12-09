Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 14 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 14 power rankings.

Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers(11-1) as they head up North to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-3). The Steelers, who are coming off of their first loss of the season, now have the same record as the Chiefs but are still in the lead for home-field advantage thanks to their conference record. Buffalo currently holds a one-game lead in the AFC East. Click here for more on the NFL Playoff picture after week 13.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

RELATED: Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week

2020 NFL Week 14 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, December 10

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams , 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, December 13

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

The Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, December 14

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Where : Bills Stadium

: Bills Stadium When : Sunday, December 13

: Sunday, December 13 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.