Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of this week's games, including TV info and this week's Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

Week 14 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, December 10

The Rams are not allowing spectators.

Sunday, December 13

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field

The Bears are not allowing spectators.

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators at games.

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.

The Giants are not currently allowing spectators.

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are allowing up to 5,240 spectators to attend games.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.

The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.

The Seahawks are not allowing spectators

The Lions are not currently allowing spectators.

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are no longer allowing spectators.

The Chargers are not allowing spectators.

The 49ers are currently playing at the home of the Cardinals, who are not currently allowing spectators.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium

The Bills are not allowing spectators.

Monday, December 14

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns -First Energy Stadium