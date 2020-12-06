Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of this week’s games, including TV info and tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 13 NFL Stadium Capacity

Sunday, December 6

The Falcons are allowing a limited amount of spectators this Sunday.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field

The Bears are not allowing spectators.

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans will be allowing spectators at 21% of the stadium’s capacity.

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings are only allowing up to 250 friends and family members of players into games.

The New York Jets are not currently allowing spectators.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium

The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals are not currently allowing spectators.

The Seahawks are not allowing spectators.

The Packers are expected to allow only employees and family members to attend Sunday’s game.

The Chargers are not allowing spectators.

The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.

Monday, December 7

As of December 1, attendance at Heinz Field is limited to 2,500.

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers – State Farm Stadium

The 49ers will be playing their next two home games at the home of the Cardinals, who are not currently allowing spectators.

Tuesday, December 8