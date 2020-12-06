Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ national political correspondent, joined Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America on NBC to break down the 2020 NFL Playoff picture. After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, can the Minnesota Vikings make the playoffs? Will the New York Giants or the Washington Football Team win the NFC East? Check out the video above to see Steve Kornacki at the big board as he walks through the current NFC playoff race. Plus watch the clip below for Steve Kornacki’s take on the AFC playoff picture.

Click here to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs live online right now and don’t miss Steve Kornacki’s appearance at halftime on NBC.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Where : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium When : Sunday, December 6

: Sunday, December 6 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

2020 NFL Playoff Picture entering Sunday Night Football

AFC Playoff Picture 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0) Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) Buffalo Bills (8-3) Tennessee Titans (8-4) Cleveland Browns (9-3) Miami Dolphins (8-4) Indianapolis Colts (8-4) Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) Baltimore Ravens (6-5) New England Patriots (6-6)

NFC Playoff Picture 2020

New Orleans Saints* (10-2) Green Bay Packers (9-3) Los Angeles Rams (8-4) New York Giants (5-7) Seattle Seahawks (8-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) Minnesota Vikings (6-6) Arizona Cardinals (6-6) San Francisco 49ers (5-6) Chicago Bears (5-7)

*Team has locked a playoff spot

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2020 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.