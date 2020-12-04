Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is in full gear and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below including info on how to watch on TV, live streams and more. Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app. Click here to see PFT’s week 12 power rankings.

This week on Sunday Night Football watch the Denver Broncos (4-7) take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium (10-1). Denver is coming off a brutal 31-3 loss to the Saints. The Broncos offense gained only 112 yards, six first downs, and three turnovers on Sunday while playing without starting QB Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles–all of whom were benched by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. Rookie WR Kendall Hinton was called up from the practice squad to fill the starting quarterback position on Sunday, going 1-of-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions. According to head coach Vic Fangio, the Broncos are still not planning a quarantine quarterback heading into Sunday’s game.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 in week 12. Patrick Mahomes and WR Tyreek Hill put up huge numbers in Sunday’s victory. Mahomes finished with 462 passing yards, while Hill had 269 yards and three touchdowns. Hill leads the NFL with 1,021 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

The Chiefs can clinch their fifth straight AFC West title this weekend with a win and a Raiders loss at the Jets, while Denver currently sits 3 games back of 2 teams in the final AFC Wild Card spots with five games to play. Tune into Football Night in America at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday to hear Steve Kornacki break down the NFL playoff picture.

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20

Week 5, October 11 – Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left in 27-26 victory over the Vikings

Week 6, October 18 – 49ers pull off a 24-16 upset over the Rams

Week 7, October 25 – Cardinals knock off Seahawks 37-34 in overtime thriller

Week 8, November 1 – Eagles win ugly, 23-9 over Cowboys to remain in first place

Week 9, November 8 – Saints in driver’s seat in NFC South after crushing Bucs 38-3

Week 10, November 15 – Patriots rush for 173 yards in 23-17 win over Ravens

Week 11, November 22 – Patrick Mahomes rallies Chiefs for a 35-31 win over Raiders

Week 12, November 29 – Aaron Rodgers throws four TDs as Packers rout Bears

Week 12, December 2 – Steelers go to 11-0 with win over Ravens

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you’ll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight and be sure to follow @SNFonNBC on social.

