Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 13 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 13 power rankings.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the Denver Broncos as they head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver currently sits 3 games back of 2 teams in the final AFC Wild Card spots with five games to play, while the Chiefs can clinch their fifth straight AFC West title this weekend with a win and a Raiders loss at the Jets.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

2020 NFL Week 13 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Sunday, December 6

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, December 7

The Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:00 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

Tuesday, December 8

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens, 8:05 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Where : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium When : Sunday, December 6

: Sunday, December 6 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

