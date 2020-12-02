Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 13 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 13 power rankings.
Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, watch the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) take on Ben Roethlisberger and the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Wednesday, December 2. Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC. Click here to stream the game live online right now.
Then on Sunday night, tune into the Broncos vs Chiefs game on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
2020 NFL Week 13 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Sunday, December 6
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, December 7
The Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:00 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC
Tuesday, December 8
Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens, 8:05 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 13
How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium
- When: Sunday, December 6
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
