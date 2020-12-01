Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of this week’s games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs.
RELATED: Dr. Fauci on full NFL stadiums in September – “I think that’s possible”
Week 13 NFL Stadium Capacity
Sunday, December 6
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- The Falcons are allowing a limited amount of spectators this Sunday.
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field
- The Bears are not allowing spectators.
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium
- The Tennessee Titans will be allowing spectators at 21% of the stadium’s capacity.
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium
- The Dolphins are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium
- The Vikings are only allowing up to 250 friends and family members of players into games.
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium
- The New York Jets are not currently allowing spectators.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium
- The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium
- The Cardinals are not currently allowing spectators.
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field
- The Seahawks are not allowing spectators.
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field
- The Packers are expected to allow only employees and family members to attend Sunday’s game.
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium
- The Chargers are not allowing spectators.
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium
- The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.
Monday, December 7
The Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field
- As of December 1, attendance at Heinz Field is limited to 2,500.
Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers – State Farm Stadium
- The 49ers will be playing their next two home games at the home of the Cardinals who are not currently allowing spectators.
Tuesday, December 8
Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium
- The Ravens are not currently allowing spectators.