Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 12 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 13 power rankings.

Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) take on Ben Roethlisberger and the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Wednesday, December 2. Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC.

2020 NFL Week 12 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, November 26 – Thanksgiving Day

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. on CBS

The Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, November 29

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons , 1:00 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. on Fox

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, December 2

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers – 3:40 p.m on NBC

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Where : Lambeau Field

: Lambeau Field When : Sunday, November 29

: Sunday, November 29 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Where : Heinz Field

: Heinz Field When : Wednesday, December 2

: Wednesday, December 2 Start Time : 3:40 p.m.

: 3:40 p.m. TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

