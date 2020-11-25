Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of week 12 games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football games on NBC between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving Day, and the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Week 12 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, November 26 – Thanksgiving Day

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions – Ford Field

The Lions are not currently allowing spectators.

The Dallas Cowboys will continue to allow spectators this week. The team has had nearly 31,000 spectators attend games this season.

Sunday, November 29

The New York Jets are not currently allowing spectators.

The Patriots are not allowing spectators this season.

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings are not currently allowing spectators.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts will allow up to 12,500 fans to attend this week’s game.

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators at games.

The Bills are not currently allowing spectators.

The Falcons are allowing a limited amount of spectators this Sunday.

The Rams are not allowing spectators.

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High

The Broncos are no longer allowing spectators this season.

The Buccaneers are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators to attend games.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

The Steelers will allows approximately 5,500 fans to attend the game on Sunday, but starting in December, attendance at Heinz Field will be limited to 2,500.

Only employees and family members will be allowed to attend Sunday’s game.

Monday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field