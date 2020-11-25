Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of week 12 games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football games on NBC between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving Day, and the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
Week 12 NFL Stadium Capacity
Thursday, November 26 – Thanksgiving Day
Houston Texans at Detroit Lions – Ford Field
- The Lions are not currently allowing spectators.
The Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium
- The Dallas Cowboys will continue to allow spectators this week. The team has had nearly 31,000 spectators attend games this season.
Sunday, November 29
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium
- The New York Jets are not currently allowing spectators.
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium
- The Patriots are not allowing spectators this season.
Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium
- The Vikings are not currently allowing spectators.
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field
- The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium
- The Colts will allow up to 12,500 fans to attend this week’s game.
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium
- The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators at games.
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium
- The Bills are not currently allowing spectators.
Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- The Falcons are allowing a limited amount of spectators this Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium
- The Rams are not allowing spectators.
New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High
- The Broncos are no longer allowing spectators this season.
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium
- The Buccaneers are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators to attend games.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field
- The Steelers will allows approximately 5,500 fans to attend the game on Sunday, but starting in December, attendance at Heinz Field will be limited to 2,500.
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field
- Only employees and family members will be allowed to attend Sunday’s game.
Monday, November 30
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field
- The Eagles are no longer allowing spectators.