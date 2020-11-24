It’s the Bears vs Packers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America.

The Chicago Bears (5-5) are coming off a bye week and working to figure out who will be starting as quarterback against Green Bay this Sunday. Nick Foles is dealing with a right glute and hip injury sustained in last Monday night’s week 10 loss to the Vikings, while Mitch Trubisky has missed the last two weeks because of a shoulder injury. Bears head coach Matt Nagy says Foles is “day-to-day”, but has not ruled out either quarterback for Sunday. Chicago has now lost four straight games heading into week 12.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (7-3) gave up a 14-point halftime lead last Sunday, losing to the Colts in overtime, 34-31. While Green Bay still leads the NFC North, Sunday’s loss shows that the Packers still have work to do. In each of their three losses this season, the team has given up leads of seven or more points. The Packers now hold a two-game lead over the Bears (5-5) and a three-game lead over the Vikings (4-6) and Lions (4-6).

Click here for more on the NFL playoff picture including AFC & NFC standings after Week 11.

RELATED: Marquez Valdes-Scantling – I can take the good days with the bad days

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 12

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Where : Lambeau Field

: Lambeau Field When : Sunday, November 29

: Sunday, November 29 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.