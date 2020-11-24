Black Friday Deals for Sports Fans

By Mary OmatigaNov 24, 2020, 1:08 PM EST
Thanksgiving Day might look a little different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the big game in style. Wal-Mart’s got you and your small gathering covered with the perfect Thanksgiving game day items to gear up with as you watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Ben Roethelisbeger and the Pittsburgh Steelers this Thursday, November 26 on NBC.  Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America. See below for the list of black Friday deals for sports fans. For more on how to watch the game, click here.

Black Friday Deals for Sports Fans:

Clothing:

Men’s NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded JuJu Smith-Schuster Black Pittsburgh Steelers Player Jersey – $44.99 

Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Women’s Game Jersey – Black -$79.99

Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Youth 2018 Game Jersey – Black – $74.99

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens Nike Game Player Jersey – Purple -$99.99

Baltimore Ravens Women’s Full-Zip Sonoma Softshell Jacket – Black -$84.99

Baltimore Ravens Concepts Sport Women’s Fraction Leggings – Black – $39.99

Electronics:

VIZIO 70″ Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series – $478.00

Sanyo 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Roku Smart TV – $398.00

SAMSUNG 58″ Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR – $398.00

SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $99.00

onn. Medium Party Speaker with LED Lighting – $79.00

Google Nest Hub ($20 Vudu Movie credit included – $49.98

XB1 Xbox Series X – $499.00

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player 2019 – $59.00

iLive 5.1, 32″ Home Theater System with Bluetooth, IHTB138B – $59.99

For the Kitchen:

Baltimore Ravens WinCraft Four-Pack 12 oz. Can Cooler Set – $15.59

Siskiyou – NFL 3 Piece Tailgater BBQ Set, Baltimore Ravens – $39.95

Pittsburgh Steelers Glass Salt & Pepper Shakers – $6.29

Pittsburgh Steelers Woodrow 4-Piece Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set – $15.99

Pittsburgh Steelers 9” x 15” Team Field Tray – $34.99

NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Party Platter – $29.99

T-fal Kitchen Solutions 22-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, Thermospot, Red – $49.00

How to watch: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC

  • Where: Heinz Field
  • When: Thursday, November 26
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch online or with the NBC Sports App

Our content is independently chosen by NBC Sports’ editors. Just so you know, purchases you make through our links may earn us a small share of the revenue. 