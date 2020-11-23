Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For its annual TV special “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” NBC records the judging, examination and walk of all breeds and varieties competing in the annual event so that dog lovers and aficionados can get a close-up look at their breeds of interest.

The exclusive video generates heavy interest from enthusiasts around the world with a total of 169 breeds and varieties featured with backdrop audio of the breed description from PA announcer Wayne Ferguson, President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Herding Group

Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Shepherd

Bearded Collie

Beauceron

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Sheepdog

Belgian Tervuren

Bergamasco

Berger Picard

Border Collie

Briard

Canaan Dog

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Collie (Rough)

Collie (Smooth)

German Shepherd Dog

Icelandic Sheepdog

Miniature American Shepherd

Old English Sheepdog

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Puli

Pumi

Pyrenean Shepherd

Shetland Sheepdog

Spanish Water Dog

Swedish Vallhund

Hound Group

Afghan Hound

American Foxhound

Basenji

Basset Hound

Beagle (13 inches)

Black and Tan Coonhound

Bloodhound

Bluetick Coonhound

Borzoi

Cirneco dell’Etna

Dachshund (Longhaired)

Dachshund (Smooth)

Dachshund (Wirehaired)

Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen

Greyhound

Ibizan Hound

Irish Wolfhound

Norwegian Elkhound

Otterhound

Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen

Pharaoh Hound

Portuguese Podengo Pequeno

Redbone Coonhound

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Saluki

Scottish Deerhound

Treeing Walker Coonhound

Whippet

Non-Sporting Group

American Eskimo Dog

Bichon Frise

Boston Terrier

Bulldog

Chinese Shar-Pei

Chow Chow

Coton de Tulear

Dalmatian

French Bulldog

Keeshond

Lhasa Apso

Löwchen

Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Standard)

Shiba Inu

Schipperke

Tibetan Spaniel

Tibetan Terrier

Sporting Group

Barbet

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)

Curly-Coated Retriever

English Cocker Spaniel

English Setter

English Springer Spaniel

Field Spaniel

Flat-Coated Retriever

German Shorthaired Pointer

Golden Retriever

Irish Red & White Setter

Irish Setter

Irish Water Spaniel

Labrador Retriever

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Pointer

Spinone Italiano

Sussex Spaniel

Vizsla

Weimaraner

Welsh Springer Spaniel

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

Wirehaired Vizsla

Terrier Group

Airedale Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier

Australian Terrier

Bedlington Terrier

Border Terrier

Cairn Terrier

Cesky Terrier

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Glen of Imaal Terrier

Irish Terrier

Kerry Blue Terrier

Lakeland Terrier

Miniature Bull Terrier

Miniature Schnauzer

Norfolk Terrier

Norwich Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier

Rat Terrier

Russell Terrier

Scottish Terrier

Sealyham Terrier

Skye Terrier

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Welsh Terrier

West Highland White Terrier

White Bull Terrier

Wire Fox Terrier

Toy Group

Affenpinscher

Brussels Griffon

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chinese Crested

English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)

English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)

Havanese

Italian Greyhound

Japanese Chin

Long Coat Chihuahua

Miniature Pinscher

Pomeranian

Pug

Shih Tzu

Smooth Coat Chihuahua

Toy Fox Terrier

Toy Manchester Terrier

Toy Poodle

Working Group

Alaskan Malamute

Anatolian Shepherd Dog

Bernese Mountain Dog

Boerboel

Boxer

Bullmastiff

Cane Corso

Doberman Pinscher

Dogo Argentino

Dogue de Bordeaux

Giant Schnauzer

Great Dane

Great Pyrenees

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Komondor

Leonberger

Mastiff

Newfoundland

Portuguese Water Dog

Rottweiler

Saint Bernard

Samoyed

Siberian Husky

Standard Schnauzer

Tibetan Mastiff

NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special and behind-the-scenes video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of the country’s oldest and most well-known dog shows.

The two-hour special airs on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 19th straight year. It annually attracts a total audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Dog Show will be held without spectators, vendors, sponsors or media. Judging will be done following strict safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing masks and monitoring temperatures of all participants. Competition will be limited to 600 dogs, a 70% decrease from the nearly 2,000 who compete in a regular year. Read more about the National Dog Show’s COVID-19 safety protocols for the 2020 edition.