This Thanksgiving Day features three NFL match-ups you do not want to miss. See below for the full 2020 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game.

First the Houston Texans take on the Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. ET), followed by an NFC East showdown between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET), and then the highlight of the night–it’s Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App.

Don’t forget to tune into the National Dog Show on NBC, also taking place on Thursday, November 26 directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Coverage of the National Dog Show begins at 12 p.m. ET and runs until 2 p.m., covering group and Best in Show judging. Click here to stream live.

2020 NFL Thanksgiving Day Schedule

Where : Ford Field

: Ford Field When : Thursday, November 26

: Thursday, November 26 Start Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

Where : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium When : Thursday, November 26

: Thursday, November 26 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: Fox

Baltimore Ravens (6-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on NBC

Where : Heinz Field

: Heinz Field When : Thursday, November 26

: Thursday, November 26 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

