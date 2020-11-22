Ravens vs. Titans prediction, how to watch: Start time, TV channel, odds, pick for Week 11 game

Coming off of losses in Week 10, the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) and Tennessee Titans (6-3) are looking to rebound in Week 11. Check out all you need to know about Ravens vs. Titans below including how to watch, start time, TV channel, odds and more. Plus, watch the video above for Ravens vs. Titans analysis, picks and more.
After a 23-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football, the Ravens are now in a second-place tie with the Browns in the NFC North at 6-3, three games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens gave up 173 rushing yards to the Patriots, while Lamar Jackson ran for 55 yards and completed 24 of 34 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
RELATED: Check out the NFL playoff picture entering Week 11, full Week 11 schedule
In Week 10, Ryan Tannehill threw for 147 yards and a touchdown, while Derrick Henry rushed for 103 yards. Colts RB Nyheim Hines scored two touchdowns on 115 total yards, while the Titans gave up 308 yards to Philip Rivers. The Titans and Colts are both at 6-3 atop the AFC South.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Titans
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- When: Sunday, November 22
- Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff
- TV Channel: CBS
- Follow live: ProFootballTalk
- Support your team: Baltimore Ravens gear, Tennessee Titans gear
Ravens vs. Titans prediction, odds, picks
- Titans vs. Ravens (-5.5): Click here for live odds, spread, ML, over/under, best bets and more
- Mike Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Titans 17
- Chris Simm’s pick: Titans 23, Ravens 20
RELATED: Check out live odds for NFL Week 11 at Rotoworld.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Advice
- Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em
- Week 11 QB Rankings
- Week 11 RB Rankings
- Week 11 WR Rankings
- Week 11 TE/DEF/K Rankings
- Full Week 11 NFL schedule
RELATED: How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football