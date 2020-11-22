Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is in full gear and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below including info on how to watch on TV, live streams and more.

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game features an AFC West match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams previously met in Week 5, when the Raiders ended the Chiefs’ winning streak with a 40-32 upset.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lead the AFC West with an 8-1 record. The team–currently coming off a bye week–has lost only one game in more than a full year. Mahomes has made history this season becoming the first player to have 25 and one interception through the first nine games of the season. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson previously held the best mark last year, when he had 22 touchdowns and one interception through nine games.

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a dominant 37-12 victory over the Broncos. RB Josh Jacobs had 21 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while RB Devontae Booker went 16 for 81 yards, scoring two touchdowns against his former team. The Raiders (6-3) currently sit second in the AFC West.

Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app. Click here to see PFT’s week 11 power rankings.

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20

Week 5, October 11 – Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left in 27-26 victory over the Vikings

Week 6, October 18 – 49ers pull off a 24-16 upset over the Rams

Week 7, October 25 – Cardinals knock off Seahawks 37-34 in overtime thriller

Week 8, November 1 – Eagles win ugly, 23-9 over Cowboys to remain in first place

Week 9, November 8 – Saints in driver’s seat in NFC South after crushing Bucs 38-3

Week 10, November 15 – Patriots rush for 173 yards in 23-17 win over Ravens

Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

