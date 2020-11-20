Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of week 11 games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football’s game on NBC between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
RELATED: Cam Newton “felt stagnant in my thought process” upon returning from COVID
Week 11 NFL Stadium Capacity
Thursday, November 19
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field
- The Seahawks are not currently allowing spectators.
Sunday, November 22
Cincinnati Bengals at The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field
- The Washington Football team will not allow spectators this Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- The Saints are expected to allow up to 6,000 spectators this week.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field
- The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.
New England Patriots at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium
- The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium
- The Browns are allowing up to 12,000 fans to attend games.
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium
- The Carolina Panthers are allowing up to 5,240 spectators to attend games.
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium
- The Ravens will not allow spectators to attend Sunday’s game.
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High
- The Broncos are allowing up to 5,700 spectators at games.
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium
- The Colts will allow up to 12,500 fans to attend this week’s game.
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium
- The Vikings are not currently allowing spectators.
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium
- The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.
Monday, November 23
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium
The Buccaneers are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators to attend games.