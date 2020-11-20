Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of week 11 games, including TV info and this week’s Sunday Night Football’s game on NBC between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 11 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, November 19

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field

The Seahawks are not currently allowing spectators.

Sunday, November 22

The Washington Football team will not allow spectators this Sunday.

The Saints are expected to allow up to 6,000 spectators this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.

The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns are allowing up to 12,000 fans to attend games.

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are allowing up to 5,240 spectators to attend games.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens will not allow spectators to attend Sunday’s game.

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High

The Broncos are allowing up to 5,700 spectators at games.

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts will allow up to 12,500 fans to attend this week’s game.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings are not currently allowing spectators.

The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.

Monday, November 23

The Buccaneers are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators to attend games.