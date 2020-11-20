Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 10 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 11 power rankings.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) take on Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-3) at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs and Raiders faced off earlier this season in week 5, when Las Vegas pulled off a shocking 40-32 upset win that ended the Chiefs’ winning streak. Now six weeks later, the Raiders are still on the upward trend having won the last three consecutive games. However, the Chiefs, who have been dominating the league for the past two seasons winning 18 of their last 19 games, are well rested after their week 10 bye, and looking to avenge their sole loss of the season.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

2020 NFL Week 11 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, November 19

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, November 22

Cincinnati Bengals at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars , 1:00 p.m. on CBS

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens , 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos , 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, November 23

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Where : Allegiant Stadium

: Allegiant Stadium When : Sunday, November 23

: Sunday, November 23 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

