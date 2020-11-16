Drew Brees (41) still holds the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown record after completing one TD pass in Sunday’s 27-13 victory over the 49ers. However, the Saints quarterback took a big hit from 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street and did not play in the second half of the game. Brees, who has already been dealing with a shoulder injury, will undergo testing this week for a rib contusion and is expected to miss time.

Tom Brady (43) sits second on the list with 564, after Sunday’s 46-23 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Top 10 NFL All-Time Passing Touchdown Leaders

1. Drew Brees – 565

2. Tom Brady – 564

3. Peyton Manning – 539

4. Brett Favre – 508

5. Dan Marino – 420

6. Philip Rivers – 408

7. Aaron Rodgers – 390

8. Ben Roethlisberger – 385

9. Eli Manning – 366

10. Fran Tarkenton – 342

